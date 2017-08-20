This comedian used members of his audience to prove just how easy it is to manufacture a crappy boy band

This live show from Australian comedian Adam Hills includes a neat sketch in which he invites five random male members of the audience on-stage to help him form an instant boy band — skip to the five-minute mark to see it.

The bit works perfectly. Each audience member Hills chooses looks like they could be in a boy band, and he even assigns characters to each one (“the nerdy one,” etc.)

Towards the end of the bit, Hills makes his newly formed boy band perform a hastily choreographed dance routine — and the results are hysterical!





Adam Hills is currently the host of “The Last Leg,” a satirical talk show filmed in the U.K.