This compilation features the funniest news bloopers of 2017 — and you need to see it

We’re suckers for goofs, gaffes and mishaps, especially when they happen on live television. Those kinds of errors makes us crack up like nothing else. Add in the fact that it’s happening to news reporters and anchors who are supposed to maintain composure even under the most bizarre circumstances, and that really takes it to whole new level.

RELATED: We’re losing it over this little dude who took his shirt off at a Ravens game

Whether it’s rowdy children intruding on a serious interview or a guy literally vomiting on a reporter, these funniest news bloopers from 2017 so far are definitely worth a watch. They’ll be sure to keep you laughing into 2018.



