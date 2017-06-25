This compilation of children’s quotes proves that kids really do say the darndest things

Out of the mouths of babes.

Leave it to a bunch of kids to give us all a piece of their minds! In this LOL-worthy compilation, 13 little tykes shared some of the funniest quotes every captured on camera!

We personally loved the sweet little girl who got herself back up after falling in the water.

“I felled in the water and got all wet,” she said after getting out of the creek. “How ’bout those apples?”





It’s usually a mystery about what goes on in a child’s mind, but lucky for us, these kids are pretty talkative!