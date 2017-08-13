This compilation of pets reuniting with their owners will warm your heart and bring a tear to your eye

There are few things more adorable than a visibly happy dog. And nothing makes a dog happier than reuniting with its owner — as this wonderful AFV compilation proves.

RELATED: It’s not hard to tell which one of this woman’s animals got into the trash

It doesn’t matter how big or small the dog is; once they’re excited, there’s nothing the owners can do to calm them down.

If this video doesn’t provoke some sort of emotional response from you, congratulations! You’re probably going to live forever because you are, quite clearly, a machine.



