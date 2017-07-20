This compilation proves that Dave Chappelle and Conan O’Brien have the most underrated bromance in comedy history

This compilation — which we found on the Happy the Dog YouTube channel — consists of nearly two hours of footage featuring various interviews between two legends of comedy: Conan O’Brien and Dave Chappelle.

The video is made up of 12 clips that represent a different Chappelle appearance on “Late Night With Conan O’Brien” — O’Brien’s former talk show gig. The first clip is taken from an episode that originally aired in 1997, so the bromance between O’Brien and Chappelle goes back a long way.

Conan and Dave discussed a variety of hilarious topics over the years, and Chappelle seems really comfortable on the show. They make each other laugh a lot, and it’s clear that they respect each other immensely.

Hopefully we’ll get to see them reunite soon.