This cop was called to break up a party and what he does next has us admiring the badge

Being an amateur musician is tough, there’s almost never any money, you have to lug your gear everywhere and almost every day you’re forced to convince event coordinators that you’re good enough to play in front of other people. California rock band Vinyl Ambush was playing a small party when one of the neighbors called the police to complain about excessive noise.

RELATED: One police officer’s feelings are all it takes to get charged for drug use in America

What the neighbor probably wasn’t counting on, was that the officer called to the scene was a rock fan himself. In fact, he was more than just a fan — he was a retired drummer. After a few minutes, the officer hopped behind the drum set and played some songs with the group.





RELATED: This stylish Southern gentleman has gone viral with his review of the “male romper”

Following their makeshift concert, he dished out a few words of wisdom. In full uniform, the cop revealed that he played in bands and even toured, telling the young musicians, “don’t expect to make money, play for free, get exposure, be willing to be broke for a bit.” He also admitted that “the biggest regret I have in my life is stopping. That was the most fun I’ve had in years.” The officer left by telling them to “play a couple more, then do what you’ve got to do.”