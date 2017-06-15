This crazy Australian couple just can’t stop pranking each other — and they’ll do absolutely anything for clicks

Prank wars involving couples are all over YouTube these days. They were fun at first but quickly became a tired gimmick, with each couple trying so desperately to out-do their YouTube rivals and earn clicks that the integrity of the pranks was compromised.

Many of the videos these days seem contrived and appear straight up fake in many cases — a fact that the pair of Aussie comedians in this video were more than happy to spoof.

The intentionally phony-looking prank-war begins when Kiah — the female member of the couple — softly whacks her boyfriend Frenchy in the junk with a wooden spoon. The boyfriend completely overreacts, and the spoof prank war escalates into complete chaos.

Hopefully this brilliant parody will put an end to couple prank-wars.