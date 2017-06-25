This cute little pup was having the time of his life playing with this toy until it all blew up in his face — literally

Poor little guy!

This cute puppy was having a great time playing with a balloon in the backyard until everything blew up in his face. As he ran joyfully around the yard playing the with the ball, the little guy was carefree and having the time of his life!

But things took an unfortunate turn when the balloon suddenly popped in his face, leaving him totally perplexed and without a toy to play with.





Things got even worse when the kid realized his balloon was gone forever and threw a tantrum of a lifetime. We’re not sure who we feel worse for, the pooch or the kid.