This dad gets locked in doggy kennel, but is his toddler behind the hilarious situation?

We aren’t quite sure how the dad in this video got locked in a large doggy kennel, but it’s a hilarious sight to see.

All signs point to the toddler son playing a role in his dad’s confinement. It’s either a funny mistake, or the toddler has done a good job at hiding his wit and ability to be mischievous. Even the man’s wife, who films the whole incident, can’t seem to believe that little Liam was capable of trapping his father in the crate. Either way, this classic dad fail is hilarious to watch.





He better keep an eye on his son from now on to make sure he doesn’t end up confined to any other small spaces.