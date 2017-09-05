This dad has the perfect method for getting kids to eat vegetables

How to DAD is a YouTube channel that contains all the advice you’ll ever need to be the perfect dad — and it’s as hilarious as it is helpful.

In this video, the Kiwi host, Jordan Watson , teaches you how to trick your children into wanting to eat their vegetables. Getting kids to eat anything healthy is a challenge, but with this technique, they’ll be chomping the green leaves in no time.





The trick is make to kids feel “at one with the vegetables” by having them participate in the cultivation process.

Alternatively, you could just smother the vegetables in ketchup. It’s way easier.