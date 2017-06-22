This dad pulls off an explosive golf prank on his unsuspecting son

Golfing is a great bonding activity for a father and son. You get to spend the day outdoors, play a casual game and then get the chance to relax a bit at the clubhouse when you’re done. For this dad, he decided to have a little extra fun with his kid.

In this new AFV video, the kid steps up to take a swing, but little does he know his dad put an exploding golf ball on the tee. Once the son makes contact with the ball, it explodes into a cloud of white dust, leaving the dad laughing at his successful prank.





“I knew there was something up with that ball!” was all the boy could say following the prank amidst his father’s infectious laughter.

Even more hilarious is that the dad took an extra stroke and published the video in slow motion, so you can see the precise moment the kid realizes he’s been duped. Let’s just hope the groundskeeper didn’t have to waste a lot of time cleaning the remains off the green.