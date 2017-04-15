This dating video shows dating before Tinder, and we don’t know which is worse

The internet has changed a lot of things, but there might not be any part of life that has been affected more than dating. For a lot of millennials, the idea of approaching a member of the opposite sex in public seems impossible.

RELATED: This girl pranked her Tinder match by conversing entirely in quotes from “The Office”

There are multiple dating apps, but they all seek to accomplish one thing — to make dating a little less stressful. However, before the dating apps, there was a thing called “Video Mate.” We’re not entirely sure if this is a prank or if it was a real thing, but essentially what happens is men appear on screen and tell potential suitors a little bit about themselves and explain what they’re looking for. And from the way they approach dating, we’re sort of happy that they’re not using Tinder today.





RELATED: These guys had way too much fun pranking their Tinder matches because dating isn’t hard enough