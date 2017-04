We love sports, and we love dogs. So here’s a video of a dog that’s good at sports. The video was uploaded to YouTube by UNILAD Tech & Discovery, and it features three humans having a kick-about on the beach with a four-legged friend.

RELATED: This dog getting chased through the park by a lawn chair might be the best clip of the week

The dog’s soccer skills are impressive, which isn’t particularly surprising, considering it has four feet.