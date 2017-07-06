This dog looks like he’s living the life while getting massaged by his feline friend

Massages are relaxing, but the look on this dog’s face makes it look like the massage he’s getting is the best thing since sliced bread. His face is adorably droopy, but what makes the video even cuter is that the massage he’s getting is from a cat.

After running around and playing with toys, this dog plopped on the floor to rest, and his feline best friend came over to help him relax. The dog lays there as the cat uses both paws to give him what looks like an extraordinary massage.





Maybe the cat should look into becoming a professional masseuse.