This dog shoots water out of its butt every time it barks. Yes, really.

There’s not a lot to say about this video — which was uploaded to steveneraca‘s YouTube channel way back in 2008 — it’s a dog that inexplicably squirts water out of its butt whenever it barks. It’s bizarre and hilarious.

According to the video’s description, the dog “swallowed a bit too much sea water at the beach.” Apparently when you swallow too much water it comes out of your rear end. Who knew?

RELATED: A man driving a truck full of potatoes in India got a surprise visit from an elephant





Don’t worry about the dog’s well-being, the owner assures viewers in the description that the dog is “happy and healthy.”

He also added that they will “now monitor his time in the water,” so we’re likely spared from seeing this sight again.