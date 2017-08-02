This dude almost gave a complete stranger a heart attack when he tried and failed to scare one of his friends

This video was uploaded to YouTube in 2014 by aaron716. It features Aaron himself as he tries — and fails — to scare one of his friends.

Aaron hides behind a corner in what appears to be some sort of hotel and waits for his two female companions to approach. He then jumps out and yells “boo!” Only to discover that the person who was approaching was a complete stranger.

The stranger is visibly frightened by the ordeal, and continues on her way without acknowledging our would-be prankster.





Aaron still tried to scare his friends, but the jig was well and truly up by that point.