This dummy electrocuted himself with a Taser and recorded the whole thing

This video is brief, but oddly satisfying. We’re not saying that seeing someone get hurt is satisfying, but there’s something so delightful about watching some dumb dude accidentally inflict pain on themselves.

The dumb guy in question is playing around with his new toy — a Taser — and showing it off to the camera while two of his acquaintances (weirdly) make out in the background.

RELATED: A beautiful wedding ended in tears when the send-off went painfully awry

After using the taser on some random objects laying around the room, the dumb guy decides to test it out on an ugly looking metallic bangle.





You can probably guess what happens next.