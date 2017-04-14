This elderly couple tore up the dance floor when they entered a “boogie woogie” competition

Youth may be wasted on the young but one elderly couple has proven that the silver years are a pretty great time to swing as well. Every year in Landshut, Germany, the town hosts a “Boogie Woogie Dance Competition” and this year’s contestants were in awe of the elderly couple among them.

For their song the couple chose the hit “Down the Road Apiece” by Johan Blohm and the Refreshments. We don’t know if they won but judging by the crowd’s overwhelmingly positive reaction, they probably finished near the top. And while it might be enticing to look forward to retirement, we’re now even more excited to enter dancing competitions in our old age.





