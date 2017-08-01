This exploding guts prank is one of the grossest things you’ll see all week — but at least it’s funny

Editor’s Note: The video is, as stated, a prank, but may still be disturbing to some viewers.

This awesome prank video was made by Break back in 2016, and it’s easily one of the most disgusting pranks we’ve ever seen.

The team of pranskters sets up a fake weight-lifting world record attempt and uses a nifty contraption attached to a weight-lifter to make it look like the weight-lifter’s guts have burst right out of his belly.

RELATED: An ambitious weightlifter got a stinky surprise when he tried to bench press more than he could handle





It’s fairly elaborate, and takes a lot of effort the team to set up, but it’s pretty much perfectly executed, and it’s clear that the unsuspecting spectators are completely shocked by what they’ve just witnessed.

Don’t watch the video on a full stomach.