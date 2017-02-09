This girl makes a really unfortunate blunder when she tries to drop it like it’s hot

Two girls were getting ready for a night of partying, but as one girl was getting really into the music, things went south.

Just as she drops it like it’s hot, she impales her back side on a rod from her shoe stand.

RELATED: Girl was filming a special pre-wedding moment, and a dog came in behind her and laid a nice surprise

From the video description:

Bonnie-Lee Brown, 20, was getting ready to go out on Saturday and celebrate her friend Stacey’s birthday in Sheffield. But as the girls dance to Whitney Houston’s ‘Greatest Love of All,’ Bonnie’s saucy manoeuvre lands her straight on top of the metal pole.

However, despite bleeding down her leg and being in pain, she still made it out. Bonnie said: “I’m such a clumsy person and I think something like this could only happen to me.

Ouch!