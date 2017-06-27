This girl should have been a little more careful when headbanging

For some reason, a girl decided to flip her head back while sitting at the kitchen counter, but she didn’t realize what was in the way – the back of the chair.

RELATED: This kid thought he would show off his skills with a bo staff, but things certainly didn’t go as planned

In the video, she immediately hits her head on the back of the chair and proceeds to embarrassingly hold her head while laughing. Hearing the laughing, a family member inquires about what happened.

“What happened? Did you fart?” a voice from offscreen asks.





An important lesson can be learned from this incident – always be aware of your surroundings. Especially when you’re headbanging.