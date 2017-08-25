Rare Humor

This guy added foul language to his perfect sports announcer impersonation

Article will continue after advertisement

YouTuber Bob Menery is going viral thanks to his uncanny sports announcer impersonation.

Menery has recorded several videos in which he speaks in the voice of a generic sports announcer and has even conducted a few fake interviews.

RELATED: Pornhub wrote what might be the most awkward best man speech of all time

But, in this particular video, Menery takes his impersonation to the next level and provides foul-mouthed commentary to some dramatic sporting moments.

Hearing a sportscaster say cuss words is jarring but absolutely hilarious!


Module Voice Image
, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement