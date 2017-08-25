This guy added foul language to his perfect sports announcer impersonation

YouTuber Bob Menery is going viral thanks to his uncanny sports announcer impersonation.

Menery has recorded several videos in which he speaks in the voice of a generic sports announcer and has even conducted a few fake interviews.

RELATED: Pornhub wrote what might be the most awkward best man speech of all time

But, in this particular video, Menery takes his impersonation to the next level and provides foul-mouthed commentary to some dramatic sporting moments.

Hearing a sportscaster say cuss words is jarring but absolutely hilarious!



