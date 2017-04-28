This guy catches his dog in the act and the shame is immediate

Quite often, dogs lick themselves. It’s a natural part of life and while it might be strange to us, it’s perfectly normal for them. One hilarious dog-owner decided he would ambush his pooch as the dog was cleaning himself and see if he could scare him.

RELATED: Watch this adorable dog freak out when its dreams come true

His little prank worked out perfectly as he yelled “I just caught you lickin’ your penis” the dog immediately jumped up and turned away. Even funnier, the animal seemed horribly embarassed by this turn of events and refused to look at his owner.





RELATED: Mom tries to play a pizza prank on her little one, but the dog gets the last laugh

So next time you want to scare your dog or at least embarrass him, this might be a great idea.