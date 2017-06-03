This guy drove down the road, apparently clueless that his boat was on fire

It can be a bit difficult to learn how to drive a boat. Parking one and backing it into the water can take a bit of practice. But, this guy definitely needs to go back to school after he was spotted driving his boat down the road while it was on fire.

In the video that captured and uploaded on Facebook, another driver notices the spectacle and begins filming. The clip was posted on Barstool Sports with the caption, “The two best days of owning a boat are the day you buy it and the day you sell it.”





We don’t know exactly what happened after the camera turned off, but we’re guessing that he wasn’t able to go fishing in this one anytime soon.