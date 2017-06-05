This guy has an impressively unique method of opening beer bottles — and we couldn’t be more jealous

If you’re a beer drinker, you know how annoying it can be when you try to remove the cap from a nice cold bottle of brewski, only to be foiled by a non-screw bottle cap — although it’s not the end of the world. You can just use a bottle opener!

But what if you can’t? What if you’re taking a stroll through a park — like the dudes in this video — and you don’t have a bottle opener on you, and neither do any of your friends — because let’s face it, they’re just as bad at being adults as you are.





Well, to the dudes in the video, bottle openers are obsolete because they have their own human bottle opener!

That’s right, this lucky bunch of lads are friends with a dude who can do a flip and kick the caps off of beer bottles.

Can we pay him to be our friend?