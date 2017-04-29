This guy steals the show with his rendition “Livin’ on a Prayer” at a gas station

Sometimes, a moment is just too perfect for an explanation. This video of a guy at a gas station is one of those moments. It begins simply with a video on the screen at the gas pump of somebody telling the guy that it’s time to sing.

Quickly, the video goes from great to perfect. The man launches into a wonderfully hair-raising rendition of Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer.” Before long, more people at the station join in and history, even though it’s a small slice, is made.





As a side note, “Livin’ on a Prayer” was released in 1986 and spent weeks on the top of the charts.