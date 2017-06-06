This guy took his 90-year-old grandma for a joy ride in his turbo-charged car and now she’s our new hero

There’s an old saying that “youth is wasted on the young,” but one 90-year-old grandmother proved that she still likes to have a good time in the silver years. In the video, YouTube user Zac decided to take his nana for a spin in his turbo-charged car and she was loving it (also, he was playing Blink-182 for the whole ride). But she was a great sport about it, only once reminding her grandson that “there’s cops on the side of the road.”

Perhaps even more absurd, was the fact that, for some reason, Zac has turbo-charged his Toyota Starlet. The Starlet was discontinued in 1999, so this car has to be almost two decades old. But he seems to have done a decent job putting in the turbo charger because it really moves.

