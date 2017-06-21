This guy tried to jump off a roof, but he didn’t exactly stick the landing

“Stop it. There are kids outside,” a young woman jokingly tells a young man perched on a small roof.

The video, posted by ViralHog, shows a guy who thought it would be cool to jump off a roof and record it. Unfortunately, things didn’t go exactly as planned.

According to the video description, his pant leg got caught on a plant holder by the gutter. That caused him to flip over in midair and land on his head, something known as a “scorpion fall.”





Luckily for him, he escaped without any broken bones. He believes his survival was because “God protected [him].”