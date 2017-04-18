This has to be the biggest, oldest baton-twirling gardener alive

Baton-twirling is one of those talents in life that doesn’t seem to have any practical application. It might be useful for impressing easily-distracted dogs, but bringing along a baton to a job interview will hardly win you any points.

When one Ohio man noticed his neighbor gardening, he realized that there was a lot more baton-twirling than gardening going on and instantly decided to roll the camera. The baton-twirling gardener had pulled of a piece of the fence and was showing off his talents. And while you may normally think of baton-twirlers as teenage cheerleaders and band-members, this guy defies all stereotypes.





