This Houston resident taking his plunger to Hurricane Harvey is comedy in a tragedy

A man in what appears to be a flooded Houston street had his neighbors cracking up when he promised to fix the rising water. Armed with a plunger, he ventured out into the street — where the water was up to his knees — and started unclogging the damage that Harvey has done.

After pumping the plunger for a few times, he nodded confidently and said “give it about five minutes.” The neighbors, who were recording him, couldn’t help but laugh at his antics.

Unfortunately, the water is still rising in Houston as authorities and volunteers work to rescue survivors.

For more information about how to help those affected by the storm, check Rare’s list of charities.