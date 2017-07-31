This Indian comedian gets really annoyed when people assume he’s a terrorist, and his explanation as to why is absolutely hilarious

Russell Peters is a Canadian stand-up comedian of Indian descent. His humor style is observational and satirical, and his jokes are often inspired by his personal experiences.

As an incredibly successful comedian of color who regularly tours the world, he has some very interesting stories to tell.

In this video — which was uploaded to his personal YouTube channel — Peters performs a bit in which he explains the differences between Indian people and terrorists.





“Terrorists hate Americans. Indians hate each other!” Peters jokes.

He also mocked the process of getting passport photos, giving some hilarious expressions, and saying smiling photos might give away who’s a terrorist and who’s not.