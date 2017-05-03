This is what happens when a road rage incident turns into a thoroughly enjoyable musical performance

In this brilliant sketch — uploaded by internet comedian Rudy Mancuso to his YouTube channel — Rudy becomes a road rage victim after he accidentally rear ends the driver in front of him. But the rage doesn’t last very long.

After exchanging a few blows, the two drivers realize that they’re inadvertently making a beat every time they hit each other. So rather than quit fighting, they decide to carry on.

As the fight escalates, so too does the beat they’re creating. They start using trashcans and sticks to change and amplify their sound, all while beating each other senseless.



