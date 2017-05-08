This is what happens when your blind date gets gate-crashed by Blink-182 and Linkin Park

To help celebrate their joint tour this summer, Linkin Park and Blink-182 teamed up to participate in this brilliant Funny or Die sketch .

“A First Date With Blink-182 and Linkin Park,” features both bands as they accompany a young couple on their first date. The male member of the couple brought Blink, and Linkin Park tagged along with the girl. Both bands offer plenty of advice and successfully encourage the the pair to kiss.

Things get a bit silly when the bands try to urge the couple to get engaged, and the date eventually ends with everyone rocking out.