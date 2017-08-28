This jokester blared the “Cops” theme as the police were driving away but it ended badly

Some police who were recently investigating a noise complaint in Cumberland County, Penn., had to change a warning to a citation when Daniel Czerpak, the man they were investigating intentionally teased them by playing the theme song from the “Cops” TV show as they were driving away.

Police initially warned Czerpak to reduce the noise level of the music and the loud group of people at his home, and he agreed to keep the gathering under control. But as they began to drive away, the 21 year-old Czerpak, played “Bad Boys” by Jamaican band Inner Circle and raised the volume to a high level. The cops then turned around and informed Czerpak that he would now be receiving a citation for the noise ordinance violation.





On the Cumberland County Crimewatch website, police jokingly explained their reasoning with the following quote: “Bad boys, bad boys, whatcha gonna do? The police changed the warning to a citation because of you.”

Cops have a tough job, and they don’t take too kindly to people making jokes at their expense. No matter how funny the joke is.