This judge helped a lovestruck young man propose to his girlfriend in the courtroom

Last October, Mike Severo walked into a courtroom in Kansas City and made his case. However, Severo wasn’t under arrest; he was in the court room for an entirely different reason — he was in love with the court clerk.

As Severo stood before the bench, the judge declared,

You’re accused, in 2013, while training Kalina Blosser as a court clerk, of failing to maintain a demeanor as a stone cold fox and allowing her to trespass on your heart […] in count two, you’re accused of following the said Kalina Blosser around this courthouse for three solid years like a puppy dog in an attempt to gain entrance into her heart.





Severo plead guilty on both counts and his punishment was to drop to a knee and ask Blosser to marry him. The video of the encounter went to Facebook where it was viewed over 4,000 times in three days, according to the The Kansas City Star.