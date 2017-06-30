This kid might need a new hoop after his dunk doesn’t go as planned

Let’s face it, not everyone can be Michael Jordan or LeBron James. The two are legendary basketball players, and it’s fairly unlikely that any future player will ever reach their level of talent.

That won’t stop some from trying, though.

In this slow motion video, a kid tries to go for the perfect dunk and start his journey to become the next basketball star. He really did try, but things didn’t go exactly as planned.





The actual dunk part goes pretty well, as the ball goes in the hoop, but the kid seems to hang on the rim a little too long and ends up falling to the ground, bringing the entire hoop with him.

It was a good effort, but he might need a little more practice.