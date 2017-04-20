This kid was tired of the tears, so he pulled his brother’s baby tooth out himself

For a child, losing a baby tooth is about as frightening as breaking up with a significant other is for adults. One youngster was having a tough time separating himself from his tooth when his little brother decided he’d had enough of the tears and ripped the tooth out himself.

His mother was promising “ice cream, cookies, toys and everything” when his bat-wielding brother smacked the string attached to the tooth and popped it out. Immediately, the crying subsided and the older brother was overcome with joy and the sudden realization that losing a tooth really isn’t such a painful experience.





