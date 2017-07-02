This lady pretended to be a news reporter and made people believe every lie she told about the Fourth of July

The Fourth of July is almost upon us! And what better way to celebrate than by enjoying this classic Independence Day-themed prank from College Humor?

RELATED: The haunting music from “The Leftovers” can turn some of the funniest scenes in movie history into dramatic moments

It’s a pretty standard prank, but the results are hilarious! A member of the College Humor team pretends to be a news reporter and walks around town interviewing gullible victims with a microphone and a video camera. She tells her subjects a bunch of completely fabricated farcical facts and let’s them do the rest.





The amount of people who believe her is astonishing, but we’re grateful for gullible people. They provide hours of entertainment.

Happy Independence Day!