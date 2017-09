This video depicts a man who snores so much that his suffering wife had no choice but to record his snoring over the course of four years!

That’s an incredible commitment. So she gave the footage to her grandson, who turned it in to a hot remix of the popular song “Despacito.”

It shouldn’t work as well at does, but it’s so much more enjoyable than the original.

