This little girl climbs into a police officer’s car and blasts the radio, and it’s the cutest thing you’ll see all day

For most people, a police cruiser is the last place we want to be. But one little gal made herself comfortable when the officer stepped outside to talk to an adult. While he was out of his car, the tiny carjacker hopped in and cranked the radio, bouncing her head to the beat.

The police officer’s response was extremely admirable. Rather than grab the little one, he politely asked her to get out of the car. When she asks for money, he declares, “I’m broke, you broke me.” Finally he’s successful at coaxing her out with chips, and though we don’t know what happened next, it’s really nice to see this kind of community interaction from an officer of the law.



