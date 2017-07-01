This little girl won’t let her daddy butt in as she belts out “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” is one of the most recognizable songs of all time, and when a little girl in a car seat decided to belt out her own version of the song, she wasn’t letting her dad steal the spotlight. The video starts somewhere in the middle with her singing the line “carry on, carry on, it doesn’t really matter, anyone can see.”

But when her dad decides to join in on the a capella, she’s having none of it, declaring, “No! No! No! No!” before returning to the chorus. While she might be a bit out of tune, “Bohemian Rhapsody” is a particularly difficult song and was sung by one of the greatest singers to walk across a stage, we still think she did a brilliant job!