Peanut had way too much coffee and Jeff Dunham couldn’t handle him
While we’ve probably all had “accidents,” it’s unlikely that we all handled the unfortunate occurrence with the grace of one little girl in Missouri. And, thankfully, the cameras were rolling.


The video shows a child screaming “I shit my pants” with the frankness that we admire. Here’s how her mom describes it:

My daughter was yelling ‘Mom!’ from the other room. I happened to be snap chatting my best-friend and decided to record her response. I caught the video all by chance and have been laughing ever since. After the fact, my boyfriend had a talk with her about using ‘bad’ words, and her only response to him was that ‘they’re just words, words can’t be bad.’ So I decided to share the original video that night expecting my friends and family to get a good laugh out of it.

Maybe the most precious part was her innocent approach to foul language: “They’re just words, words can’t be bad.” We’re hoping that this youngster holds onto that innocence for as long she can.

