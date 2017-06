She got him!

This poor little boy was the butt of his mom’s joke when he asked to have his face painted like a shark, and they painted him like a clown.

When he realized he was painted like a clown, he turned to his mom, shocked, and that clown quickly put on a frown!

“This is not even a shark face!” he said. “It’s not a shark face!”

Poor little guy. He just wanted to be a shark!