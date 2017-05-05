This loony street performer tried to smash bricks with an elbow and we’d give him a dollar for the effort

Some street performers will do about anything to turn a buck, but it’s quite possible that you’ve never seen anybody quite as daring as this tattooed daredevil. The tourist who caught him on video explains:

I was just walking with my friend through the street Pařížská in Prague because we were taking photos of the cars like Ferrari, Lamborghini and others. We saw this guy doing something with bricks and it was so funny, so I took my camera and started to record it.

We should say that it’s a horrible idea to ever attempt to break bricks (no matter what drugs you may have ingested) unless somebody has explained the proper process to you.

