This “MADtv” sketch lets us peek behind the curtain at the dark side of Disneyland

Disneyland is the happiest place on Earth! Or is it? That’s certainly what Disney wants you to think, and it might be true for kids and some adults, but working there is probably a different matter altogether.

Imagine how difficult it is to be a Disneyland cast member. Imagine wearing one of those costumes. They’re heavy, they cover your entire body, and they absorb all of the sweat that drips off your body, so they probably smell disgusting. It’s got to be hell.

You can’t expect anyone to toe the company line when they’re put through hell every day, but they somehow manage it. This “MADtv” sketch from a 2004 episode shows us what happens when staff members spill the beans.





Disney works tirelessly to ensure that the inner workings of the park are kept secret. So they obviously react accordingly when any of their secrets are revealed. At first, a Disneyland employee is “taken care of” after informing a guest that there are several Mickies in the park. The same guest then witnesses a chaotic sequence of events, proving that will stop at nothing to protect its secrets — and that they have spies everywhere.