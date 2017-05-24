This musician took the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ name literally and rocked out with an actual pepper as a guitar pick

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have been a popular rock group since the mid-’90s and have inspired countless YouTube covers of their songs, like “Dani California” and “Around the World.” One bass guitarist decided to spice things up with this strange cover of some of RHCP’s best songs.

Armed with his own red hot chili pepper, Davie504 covered several hit RCHP songs using the pepper in place of his fingers or a guitar pick. Watch as he strums along songs including “Can’t Stop,” “Higher Ground,” “Californication,” “Scar Tissue” and more.

He doesn’t just stop there. The bassist finds other ways to incorporate the pepper into the song. He mixes in sounds of cutting peppers, tapping peppers and stroking peppers to add to the red-hot melodies.

We also wonder if he hummed RCHP while using those peppers to make some spicy salsa afterward.