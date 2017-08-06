This persistent prankster spent an entire vacation annoying his fiancée, and she definitely wasn’t impressed

Cheeky prankster gunnerblog recently uploaded this video to his YouTube account. It’s made up of a series clips recorded while he was on vacation with his ridiculously resilient fiancée.

Gunnerblog constantly and consistently annoys his fiancée with the same joke that involves him commenting any time he sees multiple instances of one object. For example, early in the video, when the couple are at the airport about to embark on their getaway, gunnerblog notices a number of trash receptacles and begins filming. “Got enough bins?” says the cheeky Brit.





This trend continues throughout the holiday, and gunnerblog was able to perfectly capture his fiancée’s increasing annoyance — with hilarious results.