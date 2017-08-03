This prankster pull downs the pants of strangers whilst wearing a Donald Trump mask

This RebelTV video features a guy pulling down the pants of random people on the street around Virginia Commonwealth University — which is funny enough as it is. But to make it even funnier, he does it while wearing a Donald Trump mask.

The mask really adds an extra dimension to the prank. It elevates it and adds a touch of satire. When the prankster dons a mask that resembles the president and harasses strangers while wearing it, he is making a bold political statement — we’re just not sure what that statement is.

RebelTV make a lot of prank videos, but not all of them are political. Some of them are just dumb. Like the one below.