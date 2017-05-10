This prankster was able to cause chaos at Starbucks with nothing more than a green apron and an excessive amount of confidence

Chaos ensued when popular YouTube mischief-maker Adam Saleh somehow got his hands on a green Starbucks apron.

Adam did what any good prankster would do when presented with such a gift — he put it on, went into several Starbucks branches in New York City and pretended to be a member of the staff.

Clearly, not everyone was as gullible as Adam had hoped. It only takes a few minutes for him to get recognized in the first Starbucks, so he eventually turns his attention to pranking the customers instead — with varying levels of success.



