This prankster was able to infuriate the cops with nothing more than a water bottle

It must be hard to be a YouTube prankster. What can you do that hasn’t already been done? Wives, girlfriends, kids, parents and friends have been done to death. Who can you prank that hasn’t been pranked?

Well, if you’re RomanAtwood — a YouTuber who likes to live dangerously — you prank a bunch of highly trained and intimidating cops.

In this particular prank, Roman uses a water bottle with a whole in its lid to pour the water onto the floor while standing with his back to various officers of the law. Obviously, the astute cops notice him, but from where they’re standing, it looks like Roman is urinating.





Some of the cops laugh at Roman’s dumb prank, but others aren’t so friendly.